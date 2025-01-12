Union Minister announces Passport Seva Kendras in every Parliamentary constituency

Guwahati, Jan 12: Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced that a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) will be set up in each of the 543 parliamentary constituencies across India, significantly reducing the need for citizens to travel long distances for passport-related services.

Speaking at the inauguration of a PSK in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, Scindia's parliamentary constituency, the minister highlighted the initiative’s goal of making passport services more accessible to all citizens.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to establish a Passport Seva Kendra in each parliamentary constituency to expand services. The Department of Posts, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, is committed to making this resolution a reality,” Scindia told a national newswire.

He also highlighted the convenience this move will bring to residents of smaller towns and rural areas.

“The people of Guna had to go to Bhopal and Gwalior to get their passports made, but the Passport Seva Kendra will resolve their problems,” he added.

Scindia also announced that six new passport centres would be opened in Madhya Pradesh this year, further easing the process for citizens in the state.

The minister highlighted the government's broader efforts to enhance postal services, including the opening of 6,000 post offices across the country.

Encouraging the revival of traditional letter writing, Scindia remarked, “We should try to revive the tradition of writing letters by hand in the country, as it expresses the true feelings of the heart.”

The initiative to establish PSKs in every parliamentary constituency is expected to improve public service delivery and make essential services like passport issuance more accessible.

With inputs from agencies