Union Carbide's toxic waste disposal: First phase of trial run ends, second begins today

Bhopal, March 4: After completing the first phase of the "trial run" for Union Carbide's toxic waste disposal, the Madhya Pradesh government is preparing to commence the second phase on Tuesday. In January this year, the toxic waste (337 tonnes) was transported from Bhopal to Indore in sealed containers, and the first trial run was reportedly completed "without any hazardous outcomes". The second phase of the trial run will involve processing a batch of toxic waste at 180 kg per hour for 55 hours for a similar quantity of 10 tonnes.

The toxic waste had been lying in the abandoned factory of Union Carbide India Pvt Ltd for 40 years, ever since the world's worst industrial disaster occurred on December 2, 1984. The trial run of the second phase will take place at the same private facility in Pithampur, Dhar district. A government official mentioned that a heavy police presence is still being maintained, even though the first phase was completed peacefully. In the first phase, a total of 10 metric tonnes of waste was incinerated over 74 hours.

On February 27, the Supreme Court decided not to intervene in the trial process for incinerating the toxic waste and declined to entertain petitions filed by individuals and social organisations. Consequently, the government initiated the trial run process the following day. Following a Madhya Pradesh High Court order, the waste was transported from Bhopal to Pithampur for incineration at a private facility. However, litigation temporarily halted its disposal for 56 days. The High Court, in one of its orders, banned "fake news" that was causing panic among residents of Pithampur and Tarpura village, where the facility is located. Residents were concerned that the toxic waste disposal would pose severe health risks.

Several public interest litigations have been filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court's principal bench. In December 2024, the High Court issued directives to dispose of 337 tonnes of toxic waste. However, non-government organisations challenged the process, arguing that the state government obtained permission to dispose of the toxic waste by presenting misleading information and facts. Their main contention is that the state government is violating the 'Water Protection Act 1974'.

Additionally, they argue that disposing of the waste in such large quantities poses significant environmental risks. The state government, however, maintained that the waste collection, transportation, and disposal have adhered to regulatory norms. The state government will pay Rs 126 crore to the private facility for handling the waste.