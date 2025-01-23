Union Cabinet reviews NHM progress, India on track to achieve health targets ahead of 2030

Guwahati, Jan 23: The Union Cabinet today reviewed the progress made under the National Health Mission (NHM) over the past three years, highlighting significant strides toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). India is now on track to meet its health targets ahead of the 2030 deadline.

The Cabinet was informed that NHM has played a pivotal role in enhancing India’s public health outcomes.

Through its efforts to expand human resources, address critical health issues, and provide integrated responses to health emergencies, NHM has significantly improved maternal and child health, disease elimination, and healthcare infrastructure across the nation.

Notably, the Cabinet approved the continuation of the mission for the next two years to achieve the remaining SDG targets. “With substantial progress made, India is on course to meet its health targets far ahead of the 2030 deadline,” an official statement revealed.

NHM has also been vital during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring more accessible healthcare services nationwide.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was briefed on the progress of NHM from 2021 to 2024. The update included key health improvements, such as a sharp decline in maternal mortality rate, infant mortality rate, and under-5 mortality rate.

Noteworthy strides were also made in tackling diseases like tuberculosis, malaria, leprosy, and viral hepatitis, alongside new initiatives like the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission.

A major achievement of NHM has been the substantial increase in healthcare workforce numbers. In 2021-22, NHM added 2.69 lakh healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, and public health managers. By 2023-24, the number of additional workers increased to over 5 lakh, with 1.38 lakh community health officers alone.

This expansion has significantly improved healthcare delivery at the grassroots level.

NHM has also played an essential role in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, utilizing India’s vast network of healthcare workers and facilities to administer over 220 crore vaccine doses from January 2021 to March 2024.

The Cabinet’s approval ensures continued efforts in achieving comprehensive healthcare goals across the country in line with global health targets.