Union Budget 2025: Why Rs 12L earners won’t pay tax despite the 10% slab—here’s how

Guwahati, Feb 1: While the revised tax slabs under the new tax regime have captured most of the headlines, the Union Budget 2025 puts a pressing question on the people’s mind:

How can income above Rs 8 lakh be taxed at 10% if income up to Rs 12 lakh is tax-free?

Clarifying the new tax slabs

The new tax regime, as outlined in Budget 2025, has introduced the following slab rates:

0 - 4,00,000 – No tax

4,00,000 - 8,00,000 - 5%

8,00,0001 - 12,00,000 - 10%

12,00,001 - 16,00,000 - 15%

16,00,00 - 20,00,000 - 20%

20,00,001 – 24,00,000 - 25%

Above 24,00,000 - 30%

However, a tax rebate under Section 87A ensures that individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh pay zero tax.

Here’s how this works:

Normally, an individual earning Rs 12 lakh would be taxed as per the slab rates, which means they would have to pay 10% on income between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12 lakh.

However, with Section 87A, a tax rebate of up to Rs 60,000 has been introduced.

This rebate effectively cancels out the tax liability for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh.

This means that while the slabs remain in place for calculation purposes, individuals earning Rs 12 lakh or less will have their tax liability reduced to zero due to the rebate.

For those earning above Rs 12 lakh, taxes apply only to the portion of income that exceeds Rs 12 lakh.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced tax reforms. Here’s a detailed look:

NSS withdrawals made tax-free

A significant relief comes in the form of tax exemption on withdrawals from the National Savings Scheme (NSS) for individuals withdrawing funds on or after August 29, 2024.

Sitharaman pointed out that many senior citizens hold old NSS accounts, which no longer generate interest. This move ensures that they do not face any tax burden when withdrawing their funds, effectively making their long-term savings more accessible.

Higher TDS exemption limit for rent – now Rs 6 Lakh

The government has raised the annual TDS exemption limit on rent from Rs 2.40 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. This means that landlords who earn up to Rs 6 lakh annually in rental income will no longer have to worry about tax deductions at source (TDS).

This is expected to significantly reduce compliance burdens and benefit small landlords who rely on rental income.

Increased tax deduction limit for senior citizens

For senior citizens, the tax deduction limit on interest income has been doubled from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000. This means that those relying on fixed deposits, savings accounts, or other interest-bearing instruments will now be able to earn up to Rs 1 lakh in interest without having to pay any tax on it.

A simpler, more transparent tax system – the New Income Tax Bill

One of the most notable announcements in Budget 2025 is the proposal for a New Income Tax Bill, which aims to overhaul the tax system by:

Reducing complexity: The new bill will reportedly cut down the existing tax law by half in terms of chapters and words.

Enhancing clarity: By making tax provisions simpler and more direct, the government aims to reduce litigation and ensure greater certainty for taxpayers.

Easing compliance: With clearer rules, both taxpayers and tax administrators will benefit from a more straightforward tax system.

Key announcements

Higher Standard Deduction: Salaried taxpayers now benefit from a standard deduction of Rs 75,000, effectively making the tax-free threshold Rs 12.75 lakh under the new regime.

Rationalisation of TDS Rates: The Finance Minister has proposed reducing the number of TDS rates and increasing threshold amounts for better clarity and uniformity.

With these reforms, the government is signaling a move towards a simpler, fairer, and more transparent taxation system.