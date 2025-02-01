Union Budget 2025: Live Coverage
The Budget or the Annual Financial Statement is a provision under the Constitution of India that requires the government to present to the Parliament a statement of estimated receipts & expenditure in every aspect of the financial year
Guwahati, Feb. 1: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tabled the Union Budget in the Parliament.
Live Updates
- 1 Feb 2025 12:16 PM IST
Govt announces 5-year cotton productivity mission
A mission for cotton productivity is announced by the government. This is a 5-year mission will facilitate significant improvements in productivity and sustainability of cotton farming. It will promote extra long staple cotton varieties. Science and technology support will be provided to the cotton farmers. Aligned with the government's Integrated 5F vision (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) for the textile sector, the FM stated that this will help in increasing incomes of the farmers and ensure a steady supply of quality cotton for rejuvenating India's traditional textile sector.
- 1 Feb 2025 12:08 PM IST
Enabling framework for fisheries
India ranks second in fish production and aquaculture; and sea food exports are valued at Rs 60 thousand crores. The government is set to bring in an enabling framework for sustainable harnessing of fisheries from Indian Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) and high seas with a special focus on the Andaman & Nicobar and the Lakshadweep islands
- 1 Feb 2025 12:03 PM IST
National Mission on high-yielding seeds
The mission will be aimed at strengthening research ecosystem, targetted development and propagation of seeds with high yield, best resistance, and climate resilience; and commercial availability of more than hundred seed varieties released since July 2024
- 1 Feb 2025 11:57 AM IST
Comprehensive programmes for vegetable & fruit
A comprehensive programme to promote production, efficient supplies, processing, and remunerative supplies for farmers, will be launched in partnership with the states. Appropriate institutional mechanisms for participation and participation of farmer-produced organisations and cooperatives will be set up.
- 1 Feb 2025 11:53 AM IST
Atma nirbharta in pulses
A National Mission for edible oilseeds will be implemented for achieving atma nirbharta in edible oils. The six-year mission will now be launched by the government for atma nirbharta in pulses with a special focus on tuar, urad, and masoor. Farmers need to register with central agencies and enter into agreements to give pulses a fillip.
The FM further highlighted that the government has achieved near self-sufficiency in pulses. Farmers have increased the cultivated area by 50 per cent; and the government arranged for procurement and remunerative prices. With rising incomes and better affordability, the consumption of pulses have increased
- 1 Feb 2025 11:43 AM IST
Prime Minister Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana: Developing agri-districts programme
The programme is set to cover 100 districts, improve irrigation facilities, and facilitate availability of long-term and short-term credit among other benefits. The programme is likely to help 1.7 crore farmers. Building rural prosperity and resilience will be done by a programme which will be launched in partnership with the States. This will address under-employment in agriculture through skilling, investment, technology, and invigorating the rural economy. The programme will focus on rural women, farmers, rural youth, marginal and small farmers, and landless families. Global and domestic best practices will be incorporated and appropriated in technical and financial assistance.
In Phase-I, 100 developing agri-districts will be covered
- 1 Feb 2025 11:27 AM IST
The FM highlighted that the Union Budget focusses on spurring agricultural growth, prosperity and resilience, taking everyone together on an inclusive growth path, boosting manufacturing and furthering Make in India, supporting MSMEs, enabling employment-led development, investing in people, economy, and innovation, securing energy supplies, promoting exports, and nurturing innovation. The FM added that the four engines for the journey of development are agriculture, MSMEs, investments, and exports
- 1 Feb 2025 11:21 AM IST
FM highlights Viksit Bharat encompassing quality education, healthcare, and India becoming the food basket of the world
The Finance Minister highlights that the Indian economy is the fastest growing among all major economies. Sitharaman highlighted that Viksit Bharat encompasses zero poverty, hundred per cent quality good school education; access to high quality, affordable, and comprehensive healthcare; hundred per cent skilled labour with meaningful employment, 70 per cent women in economic activities, and farmers making India the 'food basket of the world.'
- 1 Feb 2025 11:12 AM IST
FM Sitharaman tables the Union Budget
The Union Finance Minister highlights the government's continued efforts to accelerate growth, secure inclusive development, invigorate private sector investment, uplift household sentiments, and enhance spending power of India's rising middle class