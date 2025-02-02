Guwahati, Feb 2: Despite claiming “inclusivity” as its 'guiding spirit', the Union Budget 2025 has ignored India’s disabled population. Not a single policy mention, not a single financial provision is such a big let down to a population that has constantly strived to become an integral part of the mainstream of India's rapidly growing social and economic strengths.

For long, the disability sector has sought push to the high-potential assistive devices manufacturing industry, as it has the potential to become among the best in the world. We were hoping to see provisions on this, but it has gone unaddressed like many other demands. While I see customs duty relief on life-saving drugs for cancer, rare diseases, and chronic conditions, there is nothing for the disabled people.

A new scheme aims to support five lakh first-time entrepreneurs, including women and those from SC/ST communities, with loans up to Rs 2 crore, and it would have been ideal to have provisions for disabled entrepreneurs also in this.

A major push has been given to the ‘Made in India’ toy industry. Yet, the booming assistive technology sector, which could empower millions of persons with disabilities, finds no mention.

Doubling the tax deduction limit for senior citizens is commendable, but why is there no parallel benefit for persons with disabilities, who face lifelong financial challenges?

A Budget that ignores millions of India’s disabled population is a Budget that fails in true inclusivity. As equal citizens, we shall continue to demand recognition, policies, and investments that reflect our rights and contributions to the nation’s growth.





By Arman Ali

(The author is the executive director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People)