National

Union Budget 2024: Sitharaman announces new income tax regime

By The Assam Tribune
Union Budget 2024: Sitharaman announces new income tax regime
Guwahati, July 23: While presenting the Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced changes in the new income tax regime.

In her Union Budget 2024 speech, Sitharaman announced a hike in the standard deduction from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 75,000 and new income tax slabs for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The following are the new income tax regime tax slabs:

  • Up to Rs. 3 lakh- NIL
  • From Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 7 lakh- 5%
  • From Rs. 7 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh- 10%
  • From Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh- 15%
  • From Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh- 20%
  • Above Rs. 15 lakh- 30%

The Assam Tribune


