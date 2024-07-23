Union Budget 2024: Sitharaman announces new income tax regime

Guwahati, July 23: While presenting the Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced changes in the new income tax regime.

In her Union Budget 2024 speech, Sitharaman announced a hike in the standard deduction from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 75,000 and new income tax slabs for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The following are the new income tax regime tax slabs: