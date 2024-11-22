UNICEF to support Kerala's children with special needs

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 22: The UNICEF is giving a big boost to the Little KITEs project, implemented by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) in public schools in Kerala to use programmes that utilise Artificial Intelligence ( AI) to assist Children With Special Needs (CWSN). For this, as the first step, 260 camps spread over two days will be held across the state to develop animation programmes that use AI to raise awareness about environmental conservation.

The camps begin on Saturday. The highlight of the programme is the development of AI-powered programmes that enable children with speech and hearing difficulties to communicate using sign language. These modules will not only facilitate the learning of sign language but also encourage interaction with such children.

Video classes for this purpose will also be introduced in the camps. Children will also create animation films based on the concept of a devastated area being restored to greenery through the efforts of two birds. K. Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE said that 15,668 students selected from school level camps will participate in the sub-district camps among the 2.08 lakh members of 2219 Little Kites units this year.

“1200 trainers have been equipped for this purpose. The camps have been scheduled in various batches starting today without affecting school days,” said Sadath. KITE is a state government enterprise set up to foster, promote and implement modernisation of educational institutions in Kerala. KITE is run with the aid of the Government and is registered as a Section 8 Company, by transforming the erstwhile IT@School Project, which revolutionised the education system in Kerala.

An Infrastructure Division has also been set up under KITE for upgrading the infrastructural facilities in schools. The spectrum of KITE includes Information & Communication Technology, Capacity Building, Content Development, Connectivity, e-Learning, Satellite-based education, Support and Maintenance mechanism, e-Governance and related activities.