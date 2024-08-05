Unemployment & terrorism persist: NC leader on Article 370 abrogation anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 5: Senior National Conference (NC) leader Rattan Lal Gupta has said that the promises of development in Jammu and Kashmir made by the Centre after the abrogation of Article 370 have not been fulfilled. "The Central government promised that the abrogation of Article 370 would lead to industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir and a reduction in unemployment. However, no industries have come to the region, and people remain unemployed," Gupta said,

He highlighted, "In the ongoing national projects, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not involved. DDC Chairperson of Kishtwar, Pooja Thakur, also protested against this issue. In Kishtwar, none of the workers in the power projects are residents of Jammu and Kashmir, and local labourers are not given any work." "The government had claimed that the abrogation of Article 370 would curb terrorism, but no effective measures have been taken. The current situation in Jammu and Kashmir is evident to everyone with terrorism in districts like Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Doda, and Kishtwar," he added.

He further stated, "Jammu and Kashmir currently has the highest unemployment rate in India. The Minister himself admitted in Parliament that the unemployment rate here is 18 per cent. Additionally, thousands of doctor posts are vacant." "More than 50,000 government jobs are still vacant, and over 5,000 paramedical staff positions remain unfilled and offices are understaffed. School teachers who have retired in the last 10 years, their positions remain vacant. How will the children study in such a scenario? The electricity situation is poor," the leader said.

"Work is being done without proper planning, leading to wastage of public money," Gupta alleged. The National Conference has been opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state. Its chief Fartooq Abdullah has been demanding the return of the statehood to J&K. The Parliament on August 5, 2019, abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to J&K. The state was also bifurcated into two union territories of J&K and Ladakh on the same day.

J&K was brought in line with all other states and union territories of the country through the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 that repealed all repressive local laws like non-inheritance of properties by daughters choosing a spouse from outside the state, denial of share from parents’ property to married daughters, denial of jobs to aspirants from outside J&K and denial of land rights to outsiders.



Subsequently, ST status was given to Gujjars/Bakarwals and SC status to Paharis and Gaddi Brahmins while Safai Karamcharis and West Pakistan refugees were given land and voting rights.