Under PM Modi's guidance, railways are modernizing Bihar with 98 stations and 8 Vande Bharat trains

New Delhi, July 23: In a major development highlighting Bihar’s growing importance in India’s infrastructure landscape, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday informed Parliament that the Indian Railway is driving several transformative projects across the state.

According to the minister, work is underway to redevelop 98 railway stations in Bihar -- giving them a modern look and enhanced passenger amenities.

“In addition, the launch of eight new Vande Bharat trains (including five Amrit Bharat Express and one Namo Bharat) is currently operational -- offering affordable yet modern rail travel experiences for the people of Bihar,” Vaishnaw added.

Addressing Parliament, Vaishnaw said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, projects that had been stalled for years are now being completed with speed and efficiency.

He cited the construction of new bridges in Munger and Patna as examples of how long-pending demands are being fulfilled.

The railway minister also revealed that 218 flyovers and underpasses have been constructed across the state -- improving connectivity and easing traffic bottlenecks.

The introduction of new Amrit Bharat Express trains from Patna to Delhi, Darbhanga to Delhi, and Bengaluru is further testimony to the Centre’s focus on Bihar.

“These trains have been designed to provide quality facilities even to the economically weaker sections of society,” the Union Minister mentioned.

Speaking in Parliament, Vaishnaw credited the Prime Minister’s vision for the railway sector’s fast-paced development in Bihar.

He said these changes reflect not just infrastructural upgrades but a larger effort to meet the aspirations of the people of Bihar.

Meanwhile, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister said that over the past three years -- 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25 -- and in the current financial year (FY26), a total of 892 surveys have been sanctioned across Indian Railways.

These include 267 for new lines, 11 for gauge conversion, and 614 for doubling, covering a combined length of 61,462 kilometres, he mentioned.

