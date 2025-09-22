Ujjwala Yojana: Centre to distribute 2.5 million free LPG connections this Navratri

New Delhi, Sep 22: The Centre will provide 2.5 million free LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during the festival of Navratri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Monday.

With this addition, the total number of Ujjwala beneficiaries will rise to 106 million families across the country.

The Minister said that the government will spend Rs 2,050 on each connection, which will cover a free LPG cylinder, gas stove, regulator, and other related equipment.

Calling it a Navratri gift for women, Puri said the expansion of Ujjwala reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to honouring women’s power.

“With the auspicious beginning of Navratri, the gift of 2.5 million new free PM Ujjwala connections is yet another proof that PM Narendra Modi honours women just like Goddess Durga. This decision further strengthens our resolve for the respect and empowerment of mothers and sisters,” he wrote in a post on X.

The Minister also praised the scheme as a symbol of empowerment and a source of transformation.

He said that Ujjwala has not only made kitchens smoke-free but has also improved the health and lives of millions of women and their families.

“It is not just a scheme; it has become a torch of a massive revolution, whose flame has reached every corner of the nation, even remote areas,” he added.

Puri also referred to the Union Cabinet’s recent decision to provide a subsidy of Rs 300 on refills for over 10.33 crore Ujjwala families.

With this subsidy, cylinders are available at Rs 553, which he said is lower than the price in many LPG-producing countries.

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi, he said the scheme has brought visible change in the lives of women.

“No more stinging eyes, no smoke in the breath, and no blisters on the hands. Instead, there is the smile of happiness, good health, and the flavour of love,” he wrote.

Launched in May 2016, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana provides deposit-free LPG connections to women from poor households. Under Ujjwala 2.0, the first refill and stove are also given free of cost to beneficiaries.

--IANS