Ujjain Shocker: Three minors rape 15-year-old girl, circulate video; 2 detained

Ujjain, July 29: Three minors allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and circulated a video of the act, leading to the detention of two of the accused and a search for the third, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Lasudiya Jaisingh village under Birla Gram police station limits and a probe began after the video went viral on social media on Friday, he said. Delhi Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Hangs Self to Death in Bathroom Over Study Pressure in Madhu Vihar.

"Three minors raped a 15-year-old girl and circulated a video of it. Two of the three accused have been detained and a search for the third is underway," Birla Gram police station in charge Karan Singh said. Chennai Shocker: Man Who Groped Over 100 Women on City's Streets and Fled on Bike Arrested.

He said a case under Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and probe to get all details of the incident was underway.











