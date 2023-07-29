Ujjain Shocker: Three minors rape 15-year-old girl, circulate video; 2 detained

Ujjain Shocker: Three minors rape 15-year-old girl, circulate video; 2 detainedBy The Assam Tribune
Ujjain, July 29: Three minors allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and circulated a video of the act, leading to the detention of two of the accused and a search for the third, a police official said on Saturday.
The incident occurred in Lasudiya Jaisingh village under Birla Gram police station limits and a probe began after the video went viral on social media on Friday, he said.
"Three minors raped a 15-year-old girl and circulated a video of it. Two of the three accused have been detained and a search for the third is underway," Birla Gram police station in charge Karan Singh said.
He said a case under Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and probe to get all details of the incident was underway.
