UIDAI withdraws Aadhaar photocopy misuse warning, cites 'misinterpretation'

Guwahati, May 30: Two days after issuing an advisory to not share photocopies of Aadhaar cards to avoid misuse, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issued a clarification on Sunday, 29 May, effectively withdrawing the earlier advisory, citing, "Aadhaar has features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the holder."

Earlier, in a press release dated May 27, 2022 issued by the Bengaluru Regional Office, UIDAI, had advised not to share photocopy of Aadhaar card to anyone speculating misuse of the same. It has also suggested the use of masked Aadhaar, which shows only the last four digits of the document, and not to share photocopies of the unmasked document with random organisations.

Following this the government faced a backlash with experts and political parties hitting out at UIDAI for issuing the advisory now as already several outlets, ranging from hospitals to hotels, insisted on retaining photocopies of Aadhar cards.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the parent body of the UIDAI, said, "It is learnt that it was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organisation because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, can be used," said a statement from the Ministry of Electronics & IT on Sunday.

The statement says in view of the possibility of the "misinterpretation" of the press release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect.

It further said UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers.

"Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder," It said.