UGC to form expert panel to update NET syllabus

By The Assam Tribune
UGC to form expert panel to update NET syllabus
Guwahati, Nov 22: The University Grants Commission (UGC) will form an expert panel to upgrade the syllabus of the National Eligibility Test (NET). This was informed by UGC chairman M Jagadesh on Tuesday.

The chairman informed that the decision to update the syllabi of the subjects of UGC-NET was undertaken in view of the considerable developments in higher education after the launch of the New Education Policy (NEP) in 2020.

M Jagadesh stated that sufficient time will be given to the candidates before the implementation of the new syllabus in UGC NET for a smooth changeover.

It may be mentioned that the NET examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) twice every year, in June and December, covering a wide range of subjects on behalf of the UGC serving the dual purpose of providing a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and as an eligibility test for assistant professor appointments in the fields of Humanities, Social Sciences, Indian and foreign languages, as well as certain science subjects.

The Assam Tribune


