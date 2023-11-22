UGC to form expert panel to update NET syllabus

Guwahati, Nov 22: The University Grants Commission (UGC) will form an expert panel to upgrade the syllabus of the National Eligibility Test (NET). This was informed by UGC chairman M Jagadesh on Tuesday.

The chairman informed that the decision to update the syllabi of the subjects of UGC-NET was undertaken in view of the considerable developments in higher education after the launch of the New Education Policy (NEP) in 2020.

M Jagadesh stated that sufficient time will be given to the candidates before the implementation of the new syllabus in UGC NET for a smooth changeover.

It may be mentioned that the NET examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) twice every year, in June and December, covering a wide range of subjects on behalf of the UGC serving the dual purpose of providing a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and as an eligibility test for assistant professor appointments in the fields of Humanities, Social Sciences, Indian and foreign languages, as well as certain science subjects.