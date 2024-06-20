UGC NET June 2024 exam cancelled on grounds of compromised integrity

Guwahati, Jun 20: Amid the controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2024 scam, the Ministry of Education on Wednesday cancelled the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, or UGC NET 2024, which took place on June 18, 2024.

The exam was cancelled based on inputs from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, prima facie indicating that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised.



Sharing the information via the microblogging site ‘X’ the ministry of education wrote “Government is committed to ensure the sanctity of examinations and protect the interest of students. Ministry of Education has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled on the basis of inputs from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, prima-facie indicating that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised. Fresh Examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Matter being handed over to CBI for thorough investigation in the matter.”

