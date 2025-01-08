UGC approves new guidelines for selection of Vice-Chancellors in varsities, colleges

New Delhi, Jan 8: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved a draft related to minimum qualifications for appointment of academic staff in universities and colleges across the country. The new regulations also change the selection process of vice-chancellors, such as expanding eligibility criteria to include professionals from academia, research institutions, public policy, public administration, and industry.

For the selection of a vice-chancellor the guidelines say, a distinguished person possessing high academic qualifications and demonstrated administrative and leadership capabilities, strong alignment to constitutional values, strong social commitment, belief in teamwork, pluralism, ability to work with diverse people, with a flair for innovation and a global outlook in higher education, along with the overall vision of the institution and abilities to manage complex situations with a minimum of 10 years of experience as (i) a professor in a higher educational institution (HEI) or (ii) at a senior level in reputed research or academic administrative organizations or (iii) at a senior level in the industry, public administration, public policy and/or public sector undertakings, with a proven track record of significant academic or scholarly contributions, would be eligible to be appointed as Vice-Chancellor.

According to the guidelines, the selection for the Vice-Chancellor's post will be through an all India newspaper advertisement and public notification. Applications can also be sought through nomination or a talent search process by a Search-cum-Selection Committee. These regulations also provide clear guidelines on the composition of the V-C's search-cum-selection committee, tenure, age limits, eligibility for reappointment, and who can form the search-cum-selection committee.

The new regulations will apply to Central, state, private and deemed universities. The guidelines also defy the role of the chancellor. The chancellor/visitor will constitute the Search-cum-Selection Committee comprising three experts. The members of such Search-cum-Selection Committee will be eminent persons with a proven track record of excellence (either Directors or Vice-Chancellors or former Directors or Vice-Chancellors of HEIs) and will not be connected in any manner with the university concerned or its colleges.

If the Vice-Chancellor or any member of the EC, Syndicate, BoM equivalent body is an applicant for the Vice-Chancellor's post, they have to recuse themselves from the meeting during the discussion of the agenda item wherein the nominee of the EC, Syndicate, BoM, equivalent body is to be decided. In case of violation, the applicant would be disqualified as a candidate for the post of Vice-Chancellor.

The constitution of the search-cum-selection committee includes a nominee of the Visitor Chancellor, who would be the Chairperson of the Search-cum-Selection Committee and a nominee of the UGC Chairman. A nominee of the apex body of the university such as Syndicate, Senate, Executive Council Board of Management Equivalent Body of the university. The guidelines also mention the appointment of a principal.

According to the new guidelines a Principal would be appointed for a period of five years, with eligibility for reappointment for one more term by following the procedure prescribed for selection of the Principal. However, she/he can serve as a Principal for only two terms in the same college. After completing the terms as Principal, the incumbent will rejoin his parent organisation with the designation of professor and in the professor grade, provided he/she fulfills the eligibility criteria for professor.

The guidelines mention the minimum qualifications, experience, and accomplishments of any Principal. It includes a PhD degree for PG colleges, and a Professor/Associate Professor with a total experience of at least 15 years of teaching/research in HEIs is essential. For UG colleges, a Professor/Associate Professor with a total experience of at least 10 years of teaching research in HEIs is essential.

A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed journals, publication of 10 book chapters, publication of four books as an author or eight books as a co-author by a reputed publisher or 10 granted patents. A combination of research publications, book chapters, and granted patents totalling 10 can also be considered for the appointment of a Principal.