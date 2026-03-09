Udyam portal sees 3.07 crore women-led enterprises till Feb 2026

New Delhi, March 9: More than 3.07 crore women-led enterprises have been registered on the government’s Udyam platforms as of February 28, 2026, the Centre informed Parliament on Monday.

Responding to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje said the government has been implementing several schemes to support women entrepreneurs and increase their participation in the MSME sector.

“As per the data available on the Udyam Registration Portal (URP) and Udyam Assist Platform, the total number of women-led enterprises registered is 3,07,42,621 as of February 28, 2026,” Karandlaje stated.

One of the key initiatives is the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises, implemented through the Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises.

Under this scheme, loans given by banks and financial institutions can be guaranteed without requiring collateral security or third-party guarantees.

Women-led enterprises receive enhanced credit guarantee coverage of up to 90 per cent, compared to 75 per cent for others. They also get a 10 per cent relaxation in the guarantee fee.

The government is also providing skill and entrepreneurship support through the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

The programme offers basic and advanced skill training for artisans and craftspeople along with stipend support.

The training includes lessons on entrepreneurship, financial literacy and digital literacy.

Beneficiaries are also guided on using modern tools and equipment relevant to their trades.

The scheme further supports marketing by helping artisans list their products on e-commerce platforms and improve branding and promotion.

Capacity-building and digital marketing training are also provided under the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI).

The cluster-based programme offers skill development, awareness sessions and technical training across the value chain.

It also supports activities such as product design and development, exposure visits, participation in seminars and workshops, and technology upgradation.

--IANS