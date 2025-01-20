UCC crucial for national integration, social justice: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Surat, Jan 20: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday emphasised the significance of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), calling it a crucial step towards achieving national integration and social justice. Speaking at the 'Surat Lit-fest 2025', Gogoi stressed the importance of building consensus before implementing the UCC, which is a constitutional goal outlined in Article 44.

"I see Uniform Civil Code as a very progressive piece of legislation which will replace diverse customary practices that have evolved into laws," the ex-CJI said.

A Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India would mean a single set of personal laws for all citizens, regardless of their faith. This would cover important aspects of life like marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and maintenance.

The idea of UCC has been a key agenda item for the ruling BJP in their election manifestos. If implemented, it would be a significant step towards national integration and social justice.

"Now, I think it is a very important step towards national integration to achieve social justice, and let us be clear on one thing - it does not come into conflict with Articles 25 and 26, which is the right to religion," he said during a session where he discussed various issues with Prafulla Ketkar, the Editor of RSS mouthpiece Organiser.

Gogoi said the UCC is working wonderfully in Goa. What needs to be done is "consensus building and check misinformation", he said.

According to Gogoi, the 46th CJI, UCC has nothing to do with religion. Even the Supreme Court, in five matters, starting with the Shah Bano case, concerning the right of Muslim women to seek maintenance, has opined that the government must get it on board, he said.

The civil code is a way to bring the nation together and tackle the pendency of cases caused by various laws governing civil and personal matters, affecting social justice, he said. "But I would request the government and the Parliamentarians... don't rush into it. Build up a consensus. Tell the people of this nation what UCC really is. And then, once you build the consensus, people understand. One section of people will never understand, they will pretend not to understand," he said.

On the 'One nation, one election' proposal, Gogoi said former President Ram Nath Kovind had sought the opinion of 4-5 former CJIs, including him, and he supported the idea.

"The number one reason why I support it is governance. Every year some election is going on...Every year the country gets into election mode, which means MCC (mode code of conduct). The ministers have to perform their electioneering duties and the administration stops. All these affect governance," he said.

Money is spent by political parties and the administration in some States is caught up in election duties for six months every year, he said. Election fatigue due to frequent polls is among the other reasons why he backs the idea, Gogoi said.





