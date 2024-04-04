Two-year-old boy trapped in 16-feet-deep borewell in Karnataka, rescue ops underway

Guwahati, Apr 4: In a terrifying incident, a two-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Karnataka on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded in Lachayan village, Karnataka.



According to reports, the boy fell to a depth of around 16 feet when he went out to play near his house.



Meanwhile, rescue operations are under way to save the child.



It may be mentioned that the incident came to light at 6.30 PM on Wednesday and since then rescue operations began.

