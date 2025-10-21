Two terror suspects held in Punjab; rocket-propelled grenade recovered

Chandigarh, Oct 21: In an intelligence-based operation, Punjab Police, in coordination with central agencies, apprehended two terror operatives Mehakdeep Singh and Aditya from Amritsar and recovered one rocket-propelled grenade, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan's ISI operative, who had sent the weapon.

The rocket-propelled grenade was intended for a targeted terror attack. A first information report (FIR) has been registered at the police station in Gharinda in Amritsar district.

Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network, said the DGP.

Last week, in a major intelligence-based operation, Amritsar Commissionerate Police had busted a cross-border organised arms and narcotics smuggling module with links to Pakistan with the arrest of its three operatives and recovered 10 sophisticated pistols along with 500 grams opium from their possession.

The recovered weapons include four 9MM Glock pistols and six .30 bore pistols. DGP Yadav said the investigation revealed that the arrested accused were running inter-district gang of smuggling and were connected to a Pakistan-based handler.

The recovered arms were meant to be supplied to gangsters and criminals to fuel unlawful activities in Punjab.

Commissioner of Police (Amritsar) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar had said accused Rajan was initially arrested with one .30 bore pistol and a quantity of opium, and his interrogation led to the unearthing of the entire network.

During the course of investigation, Surinder Singh was subsequently arrested, leading to the recovery of three .30 bore pistols and one 9 mm pistol from his possession, he said, adding that further investigation has resulted in the arrest of the third accused Jagjit Singh, from whom five pistols, including three Glock 9mm and two .30 bore, were recovered.

He had said accused Jagjit Singh had returned from Dubai four months ago. Surinder's village is located close to the international border in Jalalabad in Fazilka district, while Jagjit's lies near the border in Tarn Taran district.

The accused were retrieving drone-delivered consignments from Amritsar to Fazilka and Tarn Taran sectors, and were further supplying these consignments directly and through location-based delivery systems, he had added.

