Two terror aides arrested in J&K’s Shopian; pistols, grenades seized

Srinagar, May 19: In a continued crackdown on terror networks, security forces on Monday arrested two terror associates in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to a statement posted by Shopian Police on social media, a joint team comprising the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Shopian Police, CRPF’s 178 Battalion and the Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles intercepted two suspects during a checkpoint operation.

“Upon their search, four hand grenades, two pistols, 43 live rounds and other incriminating material were recovered. An FIR has been registered,” the post read.

Security forces across Jammu and Kashmir have intensified operations against terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in recent weeks.

These coordinated efforts by the police, Army and paramilitary forces come in the wake of a spike in terror-related incidents in the Union Territory.

Just last week, six terrorists were gunned down in two back-to-back encounters in Shopian and Pulwama districts.

Among those killed was the operational commander of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.

The crackdown follows the April 22 massacre in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, where LeT terrorists killed 26 civilians, including a local, after reportedly segregating them on religious lines.

In retaliation, Indian armed forces carried out targeted strikes deep inside Pakistan, hitting terror infrastructure in Muridke near Lahore, as well as in Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Pakistan responded with indiscriminate mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB), leading to the destruction of over 200 homes and shops in Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

On May 12, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries agreed to a ceasefire.

The agreement has since brought relative calm along the borders. However, Indian officials have maintained that the truce will hold “only if Pakistan refrains from sponsoring terror activity on Indian soil”.

