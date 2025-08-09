Two soldiers martyred as anti-terror operation in Kashmir’s Kulgam enters Day 9

Srinagar, August 9: Two Army soldiers were killed and as many injured in an overnight gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, in one of the longest anti-terror operations in the Valley that entered the 9th day on Saturday, officials said.

The jawans have been identified as Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on social media.

"Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us,” the post on Saturday, read.

The Army said it stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. "The operation continues," it added.

Officials said two other soldiers were injured in the overnight firing, taking the number of injured security forces personnel to nine.

Senior police and Army officers, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat, and the Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, are closely monitoring the operation round-the-clock, officials said.

Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter that began on August 1 after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in a forest at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The identity and the group affiliation of the slain terrorists have not been ascertained so far.

Security forces have pressed drones and helicopters into service to track the terrorists down in the forest area. Para commandos were also assisting the security forces in neutralising the hiding ultras.

This is a developing story and more details about the ongoing operation are awaited.

PTI