Two prime accused involved in Bengaluru cafe blast detained

Guwahati, Apr 12: In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday detained two prime accused who were involved in Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram café blast last month.

The two accused, identified as Hussain Shazeb and Abdul Matheen Taha, were detained in Kolkata on Friday morning.



According to reports, Shazeb planted the explosive device at the café, while Taha was the mastermind behind the attack.



As per several media reports, the duo were traced to their hideout near Kolkata, where they were staying under false identities.



Earlier, on March 26, another accused, Muzammil Shareef, was arrested, who extended logistical support to the prime accused.

