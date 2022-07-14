Two of family from Maharashtra's Sangli drown at Oman beach

Guwahati, July 14: A day-long trip took a turned tragic for an Indian family after 8 people were swept away by large waves off Oman beach. Two members died while a rescue operation has been launched for three more people.

A 42-year-old man hailing from Maharashtra's Sangli district and his six-year-old son drowned at a beach in Oman while his daughter went missing, a family member said on Wednesday.

Shashikant Mhamane, his wife and their children Shreya (9) and Shreyas (6), who lived in Dubai, were visiting neighbouring Oman on Sunday for a day-long trip, said Mhamane's brother.

The family hails from Jath in Sangli district. Shashikant worked in a private firm in Dubai, his brother said.

As per preliminary information, Shreya and Shreyas were swept away by a strong wave while playing in the water and Shashikant too drowned while trying to save them.



While his and his son's bodies were fished out, search was on for the girl, said Shashikant's brother, who travelled to Dubai after learning about the tragedy.

The Royal Oman Police said in a tweet that search was on for the missing child.

Disclaimer: Disturbing content, viewers' discretion is advised

