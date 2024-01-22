Two minor girls from Assam rescued from New Delhi

Guwahati, Jan 22: In a shocking incident, two minor girls hailing from Assam were rescued from a residential area in New Delhi.

According to sources, the Mission Mukti Foundation rescued three minor girls from Sarita Vihar. Among the victims, two were from Assam and one was from Jharkhand.

It has been learned that the rescued minors were trafficked and engaged as domestic helpers.

The director of the Mukti Mission Foundation informed that the victims are placed at a one-stop centre after medical examination.