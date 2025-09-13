Two Maoists Killed in Bijapur Encounter, Arms and Explosives Seized

Raipur, Sep 13: In a significant blow to the Maoist activities in Chhattisgarh, security forces in Bijapur district neutralised two high-ranking cadres during a fierce encounter.

The operation, led by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), was launched in the early hours following credible intelligence about Maoist movement in the dense forested region of south-west Bijapur, police officials said.

This encounter is the latest in a series of intensified counter-insurgency efforts aimed at dismantling the operational core of the banned Naxalite organisation.

The deceased have been identified as Hidma Podiyam, 34, a resident of Bedset in the Indravati area, and Munna Madkam, 25, from Katekalyan in Dantewada district. Both were active members of Platoon No. 01 under Company No. 02 and carried individual bounties of Rs 8 lakh. Their elimination marks a strategic success, given their long-standing involvement in planning and executing attacks against security forces in the Bastar region.

According to Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav, the DRG team initiated the operation based on reliable inputs about Maoist activity.

The encounter, which began in the morning, involved intermittent exchanges of gunfire.

After securing the area, the forces recovered a cache of arms and explosives from the site, including a .303 rifle with live rounds, a 12-bore gun, batteries, Cardex wire, scanner sets, and Maoist literature. These materials are believed to be part of the group’s logistical and communication setup.

This operation comes against the backdrop of a renewed push by state and central agencies to curb Maoist influence in the region.

Over the past year, security forces have ramped up surveillance and intelligence-gathering, leading to several successful operations in Sukma, Dantewada, and Bijapur.

The focus has been on targeting leadership figures and disrupting supply chains that sustain the insurgency.

The recovery of weapons and propaganda material from the encounter site suggests that the slain cadres were not only combatants but also involved in ideological indoctrination and recruitment.

Officials believe that such operations are critical in weakening the morale and organisational strength of the Maoist network.

As investigations continue, the encounter is being hailed as a tactical victory in the long-standing battle against left-wing extremism in central India. The state government of Chhattisgarh has reiterated its commitment to restoring peace and development in the affected regions.

--IANS