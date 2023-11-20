Two killed as under-construction indoor stadium collapses in T'gana

Hyderabad, Nov 20: Two workers were killed when a portion of an under-construction indoor stadium collapsed in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday.

Six workers sustained minor injuries. The deceased were identified as Bablu from Bihar and Sunil from West Bengal.



Rescue operations were on as another worker was trapped under the rubble, the police said.



The incident occurred at the sports complex at Kanakamamidi in Moinabad block, around 40 km from Hyderabad.



Migrant workers from other states were busy with the construction of a table tennis auditorium when the roof slab collapsed.



A total of 14 workers were at the site and three of them were trapped under the rubble.



The rescue workers pulled out a body from the rubble.



Another worker, who was rescued, succumbed while being shifted to the hospital.



A third worker was still trapped under the debris.



Rescue and relief operations by the Disaster Response Force are underway.

