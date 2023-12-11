Two from Assam arrested with Asiatic elephant tusks at NJP Railway Station

Guwahati, Dec 11: Two men from Assam were arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Siliguri unit with Asiatic elephant tusks (ivory) at New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station.

According to reports, the tusks were seized from Rajdhani Express at the NJP railway station from the two accused, who were trying to smuggle them to Nepal through the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the sleuths of the DRI intercepted two persons named Suleman Kha (28) and Ratan Goyala, both residents of Assam’s Nagaon district and seized the tusks.

Meanwhile, the accused were produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court in Siliguri and sent to custody.

