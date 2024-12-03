Two female terror associates arrested in J&K's Udhampur

Jammu, Dec 3: The police on Tuesday arrested two female terror associates under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The two women have been identified as Maryama Begum, wife of Mohd Shafeeq of Loudhara, Basantgarh; and Arshada Begum, wife of late Jamal Din of Rai Chak in Basantgarh, said the officials here.

“They were assessed to be posing a significant threat to the safety and security of the state. They were found to be involved in providing logistic support to terrorists and working as their guides facilitators for terrorist organisations. Their continuous actions posed a serious risk to public safety and tranquility. To prevent further criminal activities detrimental to the security of the state and keeping in view their activities both were ordered to be detained under the PSA,” officials said earlier.

PSA is a harsh provision of law under which a person can be detained for two years without any judicial intervention. The police have been conducting search operations as part of a massive crackdown on various terrorist networks, including those linked to Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) across the Jammu region in particular.

Recently, raids were conducted at 56 places across four districts of the Jammu region. The large-scale operation resulted in the arrest of several Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terror suspects, along with the recovery of incriminating materials, including electronic devices, documents, unaccounted cash, weapons and ammunition.

Officials said the investigations have continued based on the material and information gathered during the raids. "Further operations are planned to target any remaining elements attempting to disrupt peace in the region,” Additional DGP (Jammu) Anand Jain told media last week.

In Udhampur district, the police conducted extensive searches at 25 locations in the Basantgarh area, including Rai Chak, Chaka, Kadwah, Morha, Kund, Khaned, Ponara, Loudhra and Sang in the previous week. A police statement later issued on the operation said, “The operations aimed to identify, track and apprehend OGWs and other terror suspects involved in supporting terrorist outfits by managing logistics, recruitment and facilitating the movement of arms, ammunition and funds. Searches were conducted at multiple locations, including residential houses and hideouts."