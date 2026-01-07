Two arrested in Punjab for plotting targeted killing on foreign handlers’ cue

Chandigarh, Jan 7: In a major intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell of Mohali, in coordination with Counter Intelligence of Ludhiana, have apprehended two men who were planning a targeted killing on the directions of foreign-based handlers, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

One 9 mm pistol, along with five cartridges, was recovered from the Ludhiana-based accused.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with UK and Germany-based handlers associated with the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) and linked to hardline extremist ideology.

“On their directions, both arrested accused had conducted recce of government and prominent offices in Ludhiana as part of the conspiracy,” the DGP said in a post on X.

Additionally, both were tasked with gathering inputs and conducting groundwork related to a few more identified individuals.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered in Mohali, near here.

Further investigation is underway to uncover forward and backward linkages.

A day earlier, the police averted a targeted killing with the arrest of three accused linked to the Arsh Dalla gang and recovered four illegal pistols along with four magazines and 26 cartridges. Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Gill Patti in Bathinda and currently residing in Canada; Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Kotshamir in Bathinda; and Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Bhokhra village in Bathinda.

The recovered pistols include one Glock, one Zigana, one .30 bore pistol and one .32 bore pistol.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were planning to execute a targeted killing.

One of the arrested accused, identified as Kuldeep Singh, had recently arrived from Canada to Bathinda specifically to execute the planned shooting, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Bathinda) Amneet Kondal said during interrogation, the accused disclosed their involvement in an ongoing inter-gang rivalry.

In another social media post, the DGP Yadav said the Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police on Wednesday activated its toll-free helpline 1800-330-1100, which is a "direct, confidential channel for citizens to report threats, extortion and organised crime".

--IANS