TVK Vijay rally stampede: 39 dead, leaders booked; TN CM orders judicial probe

Karur/Chennai, Sept. 28: Police have booked Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary Bussy Anand, Karur (West) district secretary VP Mathiyazhagan and state office-bearer CT Nirmal Kumar in connection with the stampede at party president and actor Vijay’s rally in Karur that claimed 38 lives and left several injured.

The public meeting, held at Veluchamipuram on the outskirts of Karur on Saturday, had drawn thousands of supporters who had queued since morning to see Vijay during his statewide political tour.

Dindigul district collector S Saravanan said on Sunday that the bodies of 38 victims have been identified, while the identity of one woman is yet to be established.

“Work is on to identify her. Once that is done, we will follow the due procedure of conducting a post-mortem and hand over the body to her relatives,” he said. So far, 14 bodies have been handed over to the families.

Director of Medical Education Dr. Suganthi Rajakumari said the condition of two people admitted on September 27 continues to be critical.

“Totally, we received 39 bodies at the Government Hospital, and post-mortems have been completed on 31. Two patients remain in a critical state,” she said, adding that government hospitals had adequate supplies of oxygen and medicines.

Vijay had left the venue soon after the incident and did not speak to reporters waiting at Tiruchirappalli and Chennai airports. In a social media post, he said, “My heart is broken. I am in unbearable, inexplicable pain and grief.”

Chief Minister MK Stalin rushed from Chennai to Karur past midnight, visited the hospital, interacted with doctors, and assured the injured of the best possible care.

He announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

He has also ordered a judicial inquiry, to be led by retired High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to fix accountability and recommend measures to prevent such tragedies.

Authorities have announced helpline numbers for assistance: Karur District Collector’s office helpdesk – 04324-256306; WhatsApp – 7010806322.

