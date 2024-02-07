Tripura govt announces health insurance scheme for all

Agartala, Feb 6: The Tripura government on Tuesday announced to launch the Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in line with the Center’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojana, offering cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

Announcing the health insurance policy, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the scheme would be launched aiming at promoting accessible and affordable healthcare to all, irrespective of annual income.

He said that poor people to affluent persons, including senior government officials, all will be covered under the new scheme, which has been approved by the state’s council of ministers and would soon be formally launched by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Chowdhury, who is also the spokesman for Tripura government, said that over 4.50 lakh families in the state are already covered by the Ayushman Bharat Yojna and the remaining 4.15 lakh families will be covered under the new cashless and paperless scheme.

The minister said that in the 2023-24 state budget, the Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was announced by the finance minister and Rs 59 crore was allocated for this purpose.

The government officials who are keen to avail the benefits of the Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana have to surrender their medical reimbursement aid provided by the state government.