Trinamool MP mimics Rajya Sabha chairman as Rahul Gandhi films him

Guwahati, Dec 19: Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar expressed dissatisfaction with suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee for mimicking him during a protest on Parliament premises.

Dhankar deemed the mimicry ‘ridiculous’ and ‘unacceptable’.

In the now viral video, Kalyan Banerjee, protesting alongside other MPs at Parliament’s Makr Dwar, imitated the Vice President, while Rahul Gandhi was seen recording the act on his phone.

While the House convened at noon after adjournment, Dhankar addressed the incident, emphasising the difference between the offices of Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Speaker.

“Political parties will have their differences, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party, video graphing another member of another party. Mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of Speaker. How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable," Dhankar was quoted as saying.

Later, he adjourned the House till 2 pm.

According to reports, a total of 141 MPs, including those from the Rajya Sabha, have been suspended so far. There are still three days left in this Winter Session, which will be Parliament's final full sitting before next year's general election.





What a shameful situation! The karta dharta of the country's oldest political party, once at the helm for decades, have stooped to such low levels. It's a live example of how frustration can bring out the worst in someone. 👇



Disheartening to witness. Disgrace! pic.twitter.com/xdBN3aSfoJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 19, 2023















