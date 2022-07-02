Trinamool MLA Nirmal Maji now accused of comparing Mamata Banerjee with Allah

Kolkata, July 2: Trinamool Congress legislator Nirmal Maji, who is already in the centre of a controversy after he described Mamata Banerjee as an incarnation of Maa Sarada, is now accused of comparing the chief minister with Allah.

The lone All India Secular Front (AISF) legislator in West Bengal Assembly, Nawshad Siddiqui made this allegation by releasing a video message which he shared with a section of the media.

To recall, AISF contested the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls in alliance with Left Front and Congress.

Siddique has started his video message with the reference Maji describing the chief minister as the incarnation of Maa Sarada, the wife and spiritual consort of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

"Trinamool Congress Nirmal Maji recently drew a comparison between Maa Sarada and the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee. Quite naturally such a comparison has created grievances in the minds of the Hindus. Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission have also objected to such comments by issuing a statement. Now it is learnt that the same legislator at a different place has drawn comparison between Allah and the chief minister. This is against the faith of the people following Islam religion. Such comparison has created grievances in the minds of Muslims," Siddique said in his video statement, which is available with IANS.

However, he did not specify where exactly Maji was heard or seen drawing the said comparison.

In his statement, Siddique has termed both the instances as the worst examples of flattery and had sought an official statement from the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee on this count. He had also sought action against Maji for such statements.

"Such comments can create tension in the society and hamper the spirit of communal harmony," he concluded.

Maji kept himself incommunicado since the video message was released. There was no official statement from any Trinamool Congress leader also till this report was filed.

Earlier, on his comments connecting Maa Sarada and the chief minister, Maji was censured by a section of the party leadership, although the chief minister herself had remained silent till date. However, even after censure, Maji stuck to his stand. The opposition leaders have questioned the chief minister's silence on this matter and said that her silence was a clandestine endorsement of the comments by Maji.