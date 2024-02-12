Trinamool Congress giving priority to northeast: party leader Sushmita Dev

Guwahati, Feb 12: Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev, who was nominated for the Rajya Sabha polls for the second time, has said that her party is giving priority to the northeastern region.

Dev told IANS, "There are very few instances when a leader from the northeast was sent to the upper house of the parliament twice from other states by any national or regional political party. I have been given this opportunity twice by Mamata Banerjee. This shows her focus and priority towards Assam and other northeastern states."

She also said that Trinamool Congress will now have five women MPs out of total 13 in the Rajya Sabha which is close to 40 per cent.

Dev switched to Trinamool from Congress in 2021 when she was the president of All India Mahila Congress. She was deputed to Tripura and was leading Trinamool Congress' campaign there.

Dev was also sent to Rajya Sabha in the same year after Manas Ranjan Bhuiyan vacated his seat post becoming a minister in West Bengal.

Dev's term in upper house ended in August last year and the party announced to give her a RS ticket on Sunday.

Following the announcement, Dev wrote on her X handle, "I am indebted to my leader Mamata Banerjee for this opportunity to represent Trinamool Congress in the Rajya Sabha. I have no words to express my heartfelt gratitude to Abhishek Banerjee for his support."

"My party sets yet another milestone in giving Women representation in the legislature. This is path breaking for the North East to get a seat in the upper house from Bengal, again," she added.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has been trying to gain ground in Assam and they are looking to field at least four candidates from the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, Dev was an MP in Lok Sabha from Assam's Silchar which has now become reserved for Scheduled Caste following the delimitation exercise.