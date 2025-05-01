Tribute to Bodofa honours all indigenous struggles, says Amit Shah

Guwahati, May 1: In a moment of momentous recognition for Assam’s indigenous communities, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, inaugurated a road in New Delhi named after Bodofa Upendranath Brahma — the visionary leader widely revered as the father of the Bodo renaissance.

The renaming of a stretch of the Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in South Delhi to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg, along with the unveiling of a statue in his honour, marked a milestone in national acknowledgment of Bodofa’s enduring legacy.

“It is an honour to inaugurate this road and statue in the heart of Delhi on Bodofa’s 35th death anniversary. This tribute carries immense significance—not just for the Bodo community, but for all small indigenous groups across the nation that have long fought for dignity, rights, and recognition since Independence,” said Shah.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries including Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Pramod Boro, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, among others.

Several representatives from the BTC and other indigenous organisations were also present, making the occasion a moment of collective pride.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sarma described the tribute as a powerful message of inclusion to Assam’s indigenous communities.

“Today’s event is profoundly moving for the people of Assam. This recognition reaffirms to our indigenous communities that they are an integral part of the Indian nation. Delhi is their capital just as much as it is for anyone else,” Sarma said.

Reflecting on the significance of the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord, Sarma suggested that earlier national recognition of Bodofa’s leadership might have helped avert years of unrest.

“Had this honour been accorded earlier, many lives in Assam might have been saved. The path to peace could have begun sooner,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister also announced that one of India’s oldest jungle warfare training programmes in Madhya Pradesh would soon be named after General Lachit Borphukan, the legendary Ahom commander who symbolises Assamese pride and valour.

“These gestures go beyond symbolism. They rekindle the belief among Assam’s indigenous people that this is their country too — one that values their heroes and honours their history,” Sarma said.