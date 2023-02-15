Tribal girl from Kerala makes it to Women’s Cricket League

Guwahati, Feb 15: From playing in paddy fields to making an arduous journey to her practise sessions, Minnu Mani, a tribal girl from Kerala’s Wayanad district has proved that with grit and determination every obstacle can be conquered after she was picked up at the auctions of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) by Delhi Capitals.

On Monday, the 23-year-old from Choyimoola in Mananthavady became the first player from Kerala to make it to the WPL for INR 30 lakhs at the auction. Currently she is representing South Zone in the inter-zone tournament.

However, the journey was not a piece of cake for Mani as she struggled her way to grab a position in the WPL. Coming from a humble background her efforts were soon recognised following which she was selected for a junior girls’ state camp at KCA Academy. She was later selected at the Kerala U-16 team and within a year she joined the state senior team.

Following these feats, there was no looking back for Mani, she has played for India ‘A’ and India Blue in Challenger Trophy. Apart from this she also scored 246 runs from eight matches and also claimed 12 wickets in the recently concluded Women’s All-India One-day tournament

Although she is disappointed that no other players from Kerala could make it to the WPL, she is thrilled that she will be joining stars like Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma in the cricket arena.