Trekking, camping & hiking prohibited in J&K's Kokernag

Srinagar, Jan 2: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday prohibited trekking, camping, hiking and similar outdoor activities in high altitude and forested areas ok Kokernag, citing "security reasons".

An order issued by the Kokernag SDM cited recent incidents, where "certain persons have attempted to cross naka/checkpoints during late night hours thereby raising serious security concerns relating to public safety", and that "unrestricted movement and activities like trekking, camping, hiking and similar outdoor pursuits in the areas of Margan Top, Chauher Nag and Sinthan Top are likely to adversely affect public safety and security".

"Now, therefore, I Prince Kumar, Kokernag Sub-Divisional Magistrate, in exercise of powers conferred upon me under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sinhita (BNSS), 2023, hereby order as under: Trekking, camping, hiking and all other similar outdoor activities are prohibited in the area of Margan Top, Chauher Nag and Sinthan Top with immediate effect."

The Larnoo Station House Officer shall ensure strict implementation of this order and regulate movement of naka/checkpoints, the SDM order said, adding that "the general public is directed to strictly comply with this order. Any violation shall invite action as per law".

"The order shall remain in force for a period of two months from the date of issuance unless withdrawn earlier or extended as per law," the SDM order added.

The order comes as joint security forces are carrying out large anti-terror operations in the higher reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, and Kishtwar districts of Jammu division.

The Valley is connected with the Kishtwar district through the Sinthan Top in the Kokernag area.

The joint operations are targeting terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

This coordinated approach is aimed at dismantling the complete support system of terrorism rather than going after just the gun-wielding terrorists.

--IANS