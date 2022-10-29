Traveling from India to Kenya - Entry Requirements, Travel Restrictions & More

Traveling from India to Kenya means immersing yourself in mystery and adventure as the country spans kilometers of white sanded beaches, deep woods, and diverse deserts. A Kenya safari also allows you to reach back into the dawn of humanity, as the country is the cradle of humankind.



Its majestic landmarks, such as Mount Kenya, tower above tropical forests and savannah plains, while its exquisite waterfalls are tucked away in the foothills of the mountains.

The Indian Ocean's cool breezes will revitalize you, and the country's numerous coastal towns and islands enjoy calm winds that soothingly sweep over you on a relaxing afternoon. Kenya provides you with an African dream vacation of a lifetime, taking you from her highest peaks to her deepest ocean depths!

You can enjoy a seamless and memorable trip to Kenya with the correct travel information. A carefully planned visit will find you viewing pristine wilderness and internationally significant ecosystems.

Witness rare and endangered wildlife species and the Big Five roaming freely by traveling to enchanted Kenya.

However, you will need to meet several travel requirements before going to Kenya. These include having a valid passport, a Kenya visa, and a couple of health checks. So, without further ado, here are the mandatory requirements for every visitor wishing to travel to Kenya:

Entry Requirements

There are several items you must have to be allowed into Kenya.

Medical documents

All passengers above the age of 12 going to Kenya must show evidence of Covid-19 vaccination. Alternatively, you may present a Covid-19 PCR test that came out negative within the last 72 hours before departure.

To be considered valid, your Covid-19 vaccination must have been administered as per the recommended dosages of the particular vaccine. Also, you must have received the vaccination at least 14 days before your travel to Kenya.

Please also note that the day the vaccination was done should be exempted when computing the vaccination period.

Once you receive your negative PCR test results or vaccination certificates, you must upload them onto the PanaBIOS (or Global Haven) website. As a traveler, you must do the upload before departing for Kenya.

Upon upload, a QR code will be issued, and you shall need to produce it to the Kenyan immigration department upon request at arrival. It is thus advisable to save the QR Code on your mobile device and carry a printout of the same with you when taking your trip to Kenya.

Should any traveler arrive in Kenya and show signs of Covid-19 infection, the authorities shall subject that traveler to a compulsory Rapid Antigen Test. Please note that the cost of the Rapid Antigen Test shall be borne by the traveler concerned.

Similarly, any passengers over 12 years who arrive in the country without proof of immunization or a negative PCR test result shall be subjected to a mandatory Rapid Antigen Test at their expense.

Besides proof of Covid-19 immunization or negative test results, all travelers on a trip to Kenya shall have to furnish a Yellow Fever certificate. That certificate shows that the traveler has undergone immunization against Yellow Fever.

Once again, should you fail to have the certificate with you upon arrival into the country, the immunization shall be administered to you at your own expense.

Passport

Besides the medical documents discussed above, you will also need a valid passport and visa when going on a trip to Kenya. A passport is a document used to verify your citizenship or country of origin. It is issued by the government whose citizenship you enjoy. As such, persons with dual citizenship may have more than one passport and have the liberty to elect which passport they shall be using.

As an Indian national, you will be expected to have a valid Indian passport when applying for the Kenya visa and when traveling.