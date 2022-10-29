Traveling from India to Kenya - Entry Requirements, Travel Restrictions & More

Traveling from India to Kenya - Entry Requirements, Travel Restrictions & MoreBy The Assam Tribune
Things to note when travelling from India to Kenya. Kenyan travel restrictions and requirements for visitors from India. Immigration and visa requirements for visitors coming to Kenya from India
Traveling from India to Kenya means immersing yourself in mystery and adventure as the country spans kilometers of white sanded beaches, deep woods, and diverse deserts. A Kenya safari also allows you to reach back into the dawn of humanity, as the country is the cradle of humankind.
The Indian Ocean's cool breezes will revitalize you, and the country's numerous coastal towns and islands enjoy calm winds that soothingly sweep over you on a relaxing afternoon. Kenya provides you with an African dream vacation of a lifetime, taking you from her highest peaks to her deepest ocean depths!
You can enjoy a seamless and memorable trip to Kenya with the correct travel information. A carefully planned visit will find you viewing pristine wilderness and internationally significant ecosystems.
Witness rare and endangered wildlife species and the Big Five roaming freely by traveling to enchanted Kenya.
However, you will need to meet several travel requirements before going to Kenya. These include having a valid passport, a Kenya visa, and a couple of health checks. So, without further ado, here are the mandatory requirements for every visitor wishing to travel to Kenya:
Entry Requirements
There are several items you must have to be allowed into Kenya.
Medical documents
All passengers above the age of 12 going to Kenya must show evidence of Covid-19 vaccination. Alternatively, you may present a Covid-19 PCR test that came out negative within the last 72 hours before departure.
To be considered valid, your Covid-19 vaccination must have been administered as per the recommended dosages of the particular vaccine. Also, you must have received the vaccination at least 14 days before your travel to Kenya.
Please also note that the day the vaccination was done should be exempted when computing the vaccination period.
Once you receive your negative PCR test results or vaccination certificates, you must upload them onto the PanaBIOS (or Global Haven) website. As a traveler, you must do the upload before departing for Kenya.
Upon upload, a QR code will be issued, and you shall need to produce it to the Kenyan immigration department upon request at arrival. It is thus advisable to save the QR Code on your mobile device and carry a printout of the same with you when taking your trip to Kenya.
Should any traveler arrive in Kenya and show signs of Covid-19 infection, the authorities shall subject that traveler to a compulsory Rapid Antigen Test. Please note that the cost of the Rapid Antigen Test shall be borne by the traveler concerned.
Similarly, any passengers over 12 years who arrive in the country without proof of immunization or a negative PCR test result shall be subjected to a mandatory Rapid Antigen Test at their expense.
Besides proof of Covid-19 immunization or negative test results, all travelers on a trip to Kenya shall have to furnish a Yellow Fever certificate. That certificate shows that the traveler has undergone immunization against Yellow Fever.
Once again, should you fail to have the certificate with you upon arrival into the country, the immunization shall be administered to you at your own expense.
Passport
Besides the medical documents discussed above, you will also need a valid passport and visa when going on a trip to Kenya. A passport is a document used to verify your citizenship or country of origin. It is issued by the government whose citizenship you enjoy. As such, persons with dual citizenship may have more than one passport and have the liberty to elect which passport they shall be using.As an Indian national, you will be expected to have a valid Indian passport when applying for the Kenya visa and when traveling.
For a successful journey to Kenya, your passport must have at least six months of validity. That means it should not expire soon and should be valid for six months from your travel date.
Kenya Visa
Indian travelers heading to Kenya also need a visa to be allowed into the country. A visa is a permit issued by the host country (in this case Kenya) to a visiting foreigner.
The application process for a Kenya visa is effortless and takes very little time to complete.
All entrance visas for Kenya are issued online. Depending on the reason or circumstances of your travel, you can apply for different visa categories. Please note that you must secure your Kenyan visa before going to Kenya by visiting the Kenya evisa website.
Some of the Kenya visa categories include a single entry visa, multiple entry visa, courtesy entry visa, East African tourist visa, transit visa, and 5-year multiple entry visas.
A tourist visa has a 90-day validity period from the date of issue. However, should you wish to extend your stay beyond the 90-days, you are at liberty to do so online. Please note that extensions must be done before the expiry of your visa.
Another important aspect to bear in mind is accuracy when filling out the visa application forms.
It is advisable to keep your passport handy while completing the visa application forms. That is because you must enter the precise personal data required and key in this information as it appears on your passport.
The importance of capturing that data accurately cannot be over-emphasized, and you shall have the opportunity to review the information you supplied before applying. It is thus advisable that you counter-check everything before submitting.For tourist visas, you shall also be required to provide information on where you shall be staying (e.g., hotel booking or a letter of invitation from your Kenyan host) and a copy of your return air ticket.
