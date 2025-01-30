Transgenders have gained respect, recognition under PM Modi's leadership: Community leader Saloni Bai

Ajmer, Jan 30: Saloni Bai, a transgender community leader, on Wednesday, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for working towards the welfare of the transgender community, saying that the community has received better security, respect, and recognition due to the commitment and steps taken by the Prime Minister. "My community prays for him (PM Modi) that he always remains healthy and happy and continues to work for the country's progress," she said.

On the last day of the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha in February 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seized the opportunity to list out its achievements as well as those of his government. Asserting that a significant amount of work has been done towards helping those who are on the edges of society, the Prime Minister pointed out that the transgender community, which felt disrespected, has been given an identity.

"Those who were always on the edges, whose wellbeing was not a concern to anybody, have now felt the presence of government. When free vaccination injections were given during Covid, belief was instilled in people. No one should feel helpless," the Prime Minister said during his address, in Hindi, in the Lok Sabha last year.

The All India Kinnar Mahasammelan is set to be organised in Rajasthan's Ajmer from February 16 to 26, Saloni Bai, the President of the transgender community. People from the transgender community across the country will participate in this conference. This conference will be presided over by Saloni Bai, the chairperson of the transgender community.

She said that this conference is significant for society, and religious rituals, worship, and cultural activities will also be organised.Many traditional rituals will be performed during the Mahasammelan, including Hindu rituals such as havan, puja, Kalash Yatra, Chaak Puja, and preparing Khichdi. Khichdi will be prepared specially with great grandeur and will first be distributed as food.

Apart from this, during the Sammelan, there will also be a 'Chhatra' offering ceremony at the Ambe Mata Temple and a grand procession will also be taken out across the city. Saloni Bai said that about 4,000 to 4,500 transgenders from across the country will participate in this conference. She considers this opportunity as an important step for society so that the transgender community can get respect and recognition. She also added that a large section of the transgender community is working under the leadership of Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Tripathi and she herself is willing to follow this path.