Trains cancelled and diverted after Kanchanjunga Express accident

Guwahati, June 18: In the aftermath of the Kanchanjunga Express accident that claimed eight lives and injured 25 people, several trains were cancelled, diverted and rescheduled on Tuesday.

The incident has led to significant disruptions in rail services as authorities work to manage the aftermath and ensure the safety of the passengers.

As per reports and an official release from the Northeast Frontier Railways, five trains, including (15719) Katihar-Siliguri Intercity Express, (15720) Siliguri-Katihar Intercity Express, (12042) New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express, (12041) Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express and (15724) Siliguri-Jogbani Intercity Express have been cancelled for today.

Train number 12523 from New Jalpaiguri to New Delhi Superfast Express has been rescheduled to leave at 12.00 hrs, as per the release by Northeast Frontier Railways Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De.

Train number 20504 from New Delhi—Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, 13176 from Silchar—Sealedah Kanchanjungha Express, and 12523 from New Jalpaiguri—New Delhi Superfast Express were diverted.

Following a collision with a goods train that allegedly ignored a signal near Jalpaiguri station in North Bengal, the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express arrived at its destination early today after restoration efforts. The accident, which occurred in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district, claimed eight lives and injured over 25 people. In the wake of the incident, several trains have been cancelled, diverted, or rescheduled.

The West Bengal government has criticised the Central Government for its alleged negligence towards railway safety.












