Tragic school bus mishap kills 6 children, several injured in Haryana

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Apr 11: Amidst the EId-Ul-Fitr celebrations, a tragic incident unfolded in Haryana where at least six children died and several were injured after a school bus rammed into a tree on Thursday morning.
The tragedy struck near Unhani village in Haryana's Narnaul and the children were on their way to their school located in Kanina, Mahendragarh.
The school was functioning despite a holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Meanwhile, union home minister Amit Shah, via the microblogging site 'X', expressed grief over the incident and condoled for the departed soul.
Next Story