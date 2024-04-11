Tragic school bus mishap kills 6 children, several injured in Haryana

Guwahati, Apr 11: Amidst the EId-Ul-Fitr celebrations, a tragic incident unfolded in Haryana where at least six children died and several were injured after a school bus rammed into a tree on Thursday morning.

The tragedy struck near Unhani village in Haryana's Narnaul and the children were on their way to their school located in Kanina, Mahendragarh.



The school was functioning despite a holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.



Meanwhile, union home minister Amit Shah, via the microblogging site 'X', expressed grief over the incident and condoled for the departed soul.





हरियाणा के महेंद्रगढ़ में स्कूल बस का दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होना बेहद दुःखद है। मेरी संवेदनाएँ मृतक बच्चों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ है। ईश्वर उन्हें यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। स्थानीय प्रशासन के द्वारा घायल बच्चों को सहायता पहुँचाई जा रही है। उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना… — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) April 11, 2024



