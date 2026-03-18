Tragic fire at Delhi's Palam claims 7 lives including 3 children

New Delhi, March 18: At least seven people, including three children, were killed and two others injured after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in the Palam area of the national capital on Wednesday, officials said, adding that several are still feared trapped inside.

Firefighting teams rushed to the spot soon after the blaze was reported, and a massive rescue operation is currently underway. Around 25 fire tenders have been deployed at the site as cooling operations, along with search and rescue efforts, continue.

Officials confirmed that seven people have died so far in the incident. Two individuals, in a desperate attempt to escape the flames, jumped from the building and sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary information, the building consists of a basement, ground floor and four storeys, along with a temporary tin shed on the roof. The basement, ground and first floors were reportedly being used for storing clothes and cosmetics, while the second and third floors served as residential spaces.

A team from the Delhi Police has also reached the location and cordoned off the area to ensure the smooth conduct of rescue and security operations.

In addition, a Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance, along with a medical team, has been stationed at the site to facilitate immediate medical assistance and transport of the injured.

Fire department officials said the exact cause of the blaze has not yet been determined. At present, the priority remains to completely douse the fire and safely evacuate any individuals who may still be trapped inside the structure.

Relief and rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation as it develops.

The incident coincided with another deadly fire reported earlier in the day in Madhya Pradesh.

At least six people lost their lives after a fire broke out in a three-storey house in Tilak Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The blaze erupted during the wee hours, catching residents off guard and spreading rapidly through the building. According to officials, the house belonged to a businessman identified as Manoj. An electric vehicle had reportedly been plugged in for charging outside the residence, and a short circuit linked to it is suspected to have triggered the fire. Within a short span, flames engulfed the entire three-storey structure, leaving little time for occupants to escape.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma confirmed the fatalities while speaking to IANS. He said that more than 10 people were present inside the house at the time of the incident. While three individuals were rescued in time, six others could not be saved.

--IANS



