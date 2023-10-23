Tragedy Strikes Navratri Celebration: Over 10 fatalities reported in Gujarat

Guwahati, Oct 23: In a heart-wrenching turn of events, at least 10 individuals lost their lives while participating in the spirited Garba dance over 24 hours in Gujarat.

The victims spanned a wide age range, from teenagers to middle-aged individuals, with the youngest casualty being a 13-year-old boy from Dabhoi, Baroda.

The incident unfolded on Friday when a 24-year-old man from Ahmedabad suddenly collapsed and tragically passed away while enthusiastically engaged in Garba. Similarly, a 17-year-old boy from Kapadwanj also met a similar fate while participating in the dance.

Meanwhile, 500-plus ambulance calls were made within the span of just 24 hours. The state government issued an alert, urging event organizers to implement stringent safety measures like availability of ambulance.

Police and authorities and organizers are working diligently to address the situation, with a focus on preventing further tragedies.