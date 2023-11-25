Trade promotions for Assam’s ‘Kaji Nemu’ initiated in Indian metro cities

Guwahati, Nov 25: With the aim to boost production along with marketing of GI-tagged Assam’s ‘Kaji Nemu’, state Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Saturday informed that the Directorate of Horticulture and Food Processing, Assam, has launched a specialised trade promotion programme across four prominent metro cities in India, namely Delhi NCR, Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Highlighting the exceptional success of Assam’s Kaji lemon business on the international stage, garnering special acclaim, Atul Bora announced the launch of the ‘Kaji Nemu’ trade promotional programme.

The initiative, inaugurated earlier, engaged 40 marketing experts in Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune covering 100 key locations. The dedicated Kaji Nemu trade promotion programme has extended its reach to Bengaluru, encompassing various strategic locations.

The programme scheduled from November 25 to 27, 2023, is expected to elevate the state’s agriculture and horticulture sectors, establishing them as a robust source of income.