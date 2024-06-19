Tourists stranded in Sikkim: Army's Trishakti helping in relief operations

New Delhi, June 19: Indian Army was playing a vital role in the relief operations of more than 1,200 tourists stranded in North Sikkim, said officials on Wednesday. The evacuation of these tourists stranded in North Sikkim since June 12 commenced on June 17. So far, more than 115 persons have been provided with medical attention by the Army, including a lifesaving emergency distress call of one 24-year-old at Lachung who was suffering from High Altitude Pulmonary Oedema and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

The Army said that troops of the Trishakti Corps were assisting in a big way to speed up the relief operations conducted by the civil administration. Due to the large number of landslides, the tourists were being moved on foot and by vehicle in the stretches wherever connectivity existed. Working under challenging weather and terrain conditions, the signallers of the Indian Army helped BSNL and Airtel restore mobile connectivity on June 18. Since June 12, the Indian Army installed more than half a dozen telephone booths to facilitate locals and tourists to connect with their relatives, officials added.

Medical teams have set up, and aid booths were providing care to the needy residents and tourists. All the needy people have been provided with the basic requirements of rations and other logistics support to sustain in this critical time, said the defence officials.



The Indian Army engineers are assisting BRO by providing manpower and stores to restore connectivity. Indian Army is steadfast in its commitment to ensure safe evacuation of all stranded tourists & local population, the officials said.