Top Maoist Sonu ‘Dada’ gives up arms along with 60 cadres in Maharashtra

Gadchiroli, Oct 14: In a potentially seismic development for India's on-going battle against left-wing extremism, reports indicate that top Maoist Mallojula Venugopal Rao aka Sonu 'Dada', alias Bhupati, has surrendered to security forces along with 60 other members in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

However, police have yet not made official confirmation.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday is being touted by sources as the single largest simultaneous surrender in the history of the Maoists movement, dealing a crippling blow to the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

According to reports from police sources, the group laid down their arms and surrendered in the dense forests of Gadchiroli district, a longstanding hotbed of Maoist insurgency.

However, official confirmation from Maharashtra Police or central agencies remains pending.

Authorities have urged the public to await verified statements, emphasising the sensitivity of operations in the region.

Sonu 'dada', a high-ranking leader in the Maoists hierarchy, had previously voiced intentions to surrender to the government, complete with his weapons - a rare public admission that reportedly sowed seeds of discord within the organisation.

The sources suggest that this statement triggered internal divisions, leading to defections and weakening the group's cohesion.

The surrendered cadres, including women and lower-level operatives, are currently under interrogation by security forces to extract vital intelligence on Maoist networks, hideouts, and future plans.

This event comes amid intensified anti-Naxal operations in Maharashtra's eastern districts, where government rehabilitation policies have encouraged surrenders.

The Naxal Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy offers amnesty, financial aid, and skill training to reintegrate former insurgents into society. If confirmed, Sonu Dada's defection could unravel key leadership structures, as he is believed to have orchestrated several high-profile attacks.

Experts view this as a testament to the success of coordinated intelligence and community outreach efforts. Yet, with official word awaited, speculation runs high - could this mark the beginning of a larger exodus?

The Gadchiroli administration has ramped up security, while civil society groups call for humane treatment of the surrendered. As investigations proceed, this unverified report underscores the fluid dynamics of India's fight against extremism.

--IANS