Top Indian Gamers meet PM Modi, discuss future of Esports industry  

Guwahati, April 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently engaged with some of the nation’s top gamers, each having millions of followers and significant influence within the burgeoning e-sports industry.

Among the distinguished gamers were Naman Mathur, Animesh Aggarwal, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Anshu Bisht, Tirtha Mehta, and Ganesh Gangadhar, all renowned figures in the realm of online gaming.

During the interaction, discussions spanned a spectrum of topics, ranging from the rise of gaming in India to the expanding career opportunities within the industry, including the important role of women in the industry.

PM Modi expressed a keen interest in understanding the challenges faced by gamers in India. Talking about the need for formalisation of the gaming industry, PM Modi said that a free environment should be available for all to grow.

"Esports, particularly skill-based gaming, thrive in a free and organised framework, offering diverse career pathways for our youth and driving technological advancements," remarked Prime Minister Modi. "Regulation, in this context, may impede the industry's potential to create numerous opportunities."

The gamers, in turn, articulated the need for clarity and structure within the gaming ecosystem, advocating for an environment that fosters growth and innovation.

In a light-hearted conversation with the Prime Minister at his residence in New Delhi, gamers decided to give PM Modi a new gamer tag.

A smiling Prime Minister said that India has already given him a name: 'NaMo'.

The gamers replied: "We all have gamer tags. Since you are a Gen Z like us, we would now call you 'NaMo OP' (overpowered), as you are the most powerful person in the country in our livestream chats."

Furthermore, the Prime Minister actively participated in gaming sessions with the creators and also learned several gaming phrases like GTG (Got to Go) and AFK (away from keyboard), among others, which are used during live-streaming by the creators.





