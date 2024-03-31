Top INDIA Bloc leaders attend mega AAP rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

Guwahati, March 31: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has organised a mega rally at Delhi’s historic Ramlila Maidan today to protest against the arrest of its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal.

Termed as the ‘Loktantra Bacaho’ (Save Democracy) rally, it is being seen as a powerful display of solidarity and unity within the INDIA bloc ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Ramlila Maidan, steeped in historical significance, has become the epicentre of this protest against what AAP perceives as an infringement on democratic principles.

Notable political figures from various parties have graced the event, lending their support to AAP’s cause. Among them are Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Sharad Pawar of the NCP, Uddhav Thackeray representing Shiv Sena, Tejashwi Yadav from RJD, Champai Soren, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference, Mehbooba Mufti from the PDP, and Derek O'Brien representing the Trinamool Congress.

Kejriwal is currently under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate due to his alleged involvement in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy case. The ED arrested Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 after questioning him at his house.



