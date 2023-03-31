Toll tax at highways, expressways to become costlier from April 1

Guwahati, March 31: Travelling on expressways and national highways will become an expensive affair from April 1, as the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) has announced a hike in toll fares by 3.5 - 7 per cent. As such one will need to pay an additional ten per cent fare for shorter distances, said reports.

According to media reports, the toll fares have been increased by the NHAI keeping in mind the number of vehicles plying on roads. On some national highways and expressways, the number of four-wheelers movement is higher following which the toll fees are going to be hiked up to seven per cent across India.

Reports further revealed that the rates have been hiked for four wheelers by Rs 5 on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Other major routes including the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the toll rates have been increased between five and seven per cent.

According to sources from Baihata Chariali of Assam, the toll gate rates will increase again in the state. The toll rates will be hiked by about 10%. The earlier rate of a light motor vehicle was Rs 125, vehicle owners will now have to pay Rs 130 from April 1. In the case of commercial vehicles, a tax of Rs 210 will be levied instead of Rs 200 in one-way journey and Rs 440 instead of Rs 420 will be charged in case of heavy vehicles like buses/trucks.

Congress leader Manjeet Mahanta while speaking to the media said that, the government is only looting the common people. “Toll taxes are paid for the maintenance of the roads, but do you observe any improvement of the road ways? People are being harassed in the name of toll tax,” Mahanta said.

The major chunk of the hike would have to be borne by the transporters. Moreover, the hike on toll tax would also have an impact on all goods, including essentials and the common citizens will have to burn a bigger hole in their pockets.